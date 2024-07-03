Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $70,822.42 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 5,546 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $70,822.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,957 shares in the company, valued at $344,240.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Freshworks stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

