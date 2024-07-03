FY2024 EPS Estimates for Indivior PLC Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:INDV)

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Indivior in a research report issued on Monday, July 1st. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Indivior’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Indivior’s FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Indivior had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 842.72%.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Indivior in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Indivior Stock Performance

NASDAQ INDV opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,527.00 and a beta of 0.69. Indivior has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Indivior by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,011,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Indivior by 58.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after purchasing an additional 769,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Indivior by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 850,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 128,611 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

