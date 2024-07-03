FY2024 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $6.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.65. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTRS. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.42.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.17. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $89.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 39.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $404,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

