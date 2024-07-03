FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Wells Fargo & Company Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.75. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.15.

WFC stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

