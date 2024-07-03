GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider Dev Dhiman Acquires 20,000 Shares

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) insider Dev Dhiman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £67,600 ($85,504.68).
GB Group Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of GBG opened at GBX 352 ($4.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GB Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 202.80 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 357 ($4.52). The stock has a market cap of £889.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 331.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 293.23.
GB Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from GB Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -579.71%.
GB Group Company Profile
GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.
