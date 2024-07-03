GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

