Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.99 and last traded at $69.64. 828,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,599,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $845,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

