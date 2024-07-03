Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.27.
GKOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GKOS opened at $118.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $121.04. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.91.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.
