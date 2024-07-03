Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. The business had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 601,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,138. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 336,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 39,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

