GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $9.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -782.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.40. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $197.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

