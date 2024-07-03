GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. 348,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,034,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of GrowGeneration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $131.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $47.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 47.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $936,000. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

