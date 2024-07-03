Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 12,200 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,986,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,268,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hagerty Stock Performance

Shares of HGTY opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 183.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Research analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hagerty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hagerty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hagerty in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

