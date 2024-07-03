Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,800 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 838,600 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HNRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hallador Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of HNRG opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $295.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $109.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. Analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 809,238 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 323,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

