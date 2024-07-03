HC Wainwright Comments on Acasti Pharma Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Acasti Pharma in a report released on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Acasti Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.64 EPS.
Acasti Pharma Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of ACST opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.55. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.
