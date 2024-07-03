Head-To-Head Analysis: Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) vs. Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Flushing Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Parke Bancorp pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flushing Financial pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Parke Bancorp and Flushing Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Flushing Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Flushing Financial has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.99%. Given Flushing Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Flushing Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $67.09 million 2.89 $28.46 million $1.93 8.38 Flushing Financial $195.10 million 1.97 $28.66 million $1.00 13.19

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flushing Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Flushing Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 19.22% 10.91% 1.54% Flushing Financial 6.81% 4.31% 0.34%

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. It operates full-service banking offices in Queens, Nassau, Suffolk, Kings, and New York counties, New York; and an internet branch under the iGObanking and BankPurely brands. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.