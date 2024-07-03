Head-To-Head Comparison: The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN) versus Its Competitors

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare The Baldwin Insurance Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Baldwin Insurance Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.54, suggesting that their average share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82% The Baldwin Insurance Group Competitors 8.78% -15.96% 6.51%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.22 billion -$90.14 million -39.26 The Baldwin Insurance Group Competitors $9.16 billion $770.51 million 25.98

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The Baldwin Insurance Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 The Baldwin Insurance Group Competitors 183 1203 1352 34 2.45

The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.66%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 6.13%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Baldwin Insurance Group beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

