Head-To-Head Survey: Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) & Ubiquitech Software (OTCMKTS:UBQU)

Ubiquitech Software (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Free Report) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jupiter Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ubiquitech Software and Jupiter Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquitech Software N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -0.05 Jupiter Wellness $5.96 million 5.30 -$15.22 million ($0.55) -2.09

Analyst Ratings

Ubiquitech Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jupiter Wellness. Jupiter Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquitech Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ubiquitech Software and Jupiter Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquitech Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquitech Software and Jupiter Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquitech Software N/A N/A N/A Jupiter Wellness -210.13% -211.48% -117.20%

Summary

Ubiquitech Software beats Jupiter Wellness on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquitech Software

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers. It also operates AffiliateCashExpress.com and NeedFunded.com. Ubiquitech Software Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

