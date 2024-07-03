Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 178.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,606,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period.

Hayward Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $615,426.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,393.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 128,571 shares of company stock worth $1,785,423 in the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hayward

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Further Reading

