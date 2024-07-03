Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 19 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total value of $2,149,811.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 877,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,200,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,672 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.57, for a total value of $2,149,811.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,200,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,311 shares of company stock worth $61,382,161. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $828.75 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $856.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.78, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $692.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

