Heron Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 10,913 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,680% compared to the typical volume of 613 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.80. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRTX. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

