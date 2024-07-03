Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $26,000 in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,425.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,176 shares of company stock worth $2,104,013 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

