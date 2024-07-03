Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $28,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

