Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $76.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.79.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $87.50 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $87.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $87.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $447.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

