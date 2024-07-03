Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading 4% Higher

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 3,239,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 7,469,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,120.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $256,436.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,142.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $171,329.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,628.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $256,436.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,142.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 960,288 shares of company stock valued at $16,891,553. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

