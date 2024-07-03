Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 1.9%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $337.49 and last traded at $337.60. 485,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,442,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $332.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,420,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

