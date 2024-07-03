Horizon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 918,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $462,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average is $109.82. The company has a market cap of $450.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

