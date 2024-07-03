Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87. 1,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

