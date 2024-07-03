Iams Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,412 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 916.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 175,530 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period.

FMB stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

