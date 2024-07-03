Iams Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)

Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Separately, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000.
ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Stock Performance
Shares of UST stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $46.96.
ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Company Profile
ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.