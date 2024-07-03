Iams Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)

Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Separately, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,899,000.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of UST stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

