Iams Wealth Management LLC Sells 732 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Iams Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUSV. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF alerts:

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HUSV opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

About First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.