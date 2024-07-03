iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iAnthus Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITHUF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. iAnthus Capital has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
About iAnthus Capital
