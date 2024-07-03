ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Plans Dividend of GBX 9

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
ICG Enterprise Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,228 ($15.53) on Wednesday. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 1,046 ($13.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.14). The company has a market capitalization of £810.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,723.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,216.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,213.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
About ICG Enterprise Trust
