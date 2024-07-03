ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Plans Dividend of GBX 9

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ICG Enterprise Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,228 ($15.53) on Wednesday. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 1,046 ($13.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.14). The company has a market capitalization of £810.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,723.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,216.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,213.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

