ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.76

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.76 and traded as high as $28.78. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 5,920,953 shares.
ICICI Bank Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
