ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.76

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.76 and traded as high as $28.78. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 5,920,953 shares.

ICICI Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in ICICI Bank by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,827,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,477 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 23.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,217,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,260 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 12.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,689,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,845 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ICICI Bank by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,105,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,128,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,569,000 after buying an additional 488,749 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

