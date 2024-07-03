IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in June

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,100 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 506,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.4 days.

OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4112 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

