Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $283.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $305.00 to $283.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ITW. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Shares of ITW opened at $235.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,006,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,234,000 after acquiring an additional 122,840 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,089 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

