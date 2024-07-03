IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 142,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

IMDZF opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.30. IMCD has a 12-month low of $114.72 and a 12-month high of $180.78.

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.

