IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 142,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
IMCD Price Performance
IMDZF opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.30. IMCD has a 12-month low of $114.72 and a 12-month high of $180.78.
About IMCD
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IMCD
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.