Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
