Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Update

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,786,700 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 31st total of 1,616,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.6 days.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $179.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.0659 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.17%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

