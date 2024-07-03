Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Update

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXFGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,786,700 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 31st total of 1,616,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.6 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $179.91 million during the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.0659 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.17%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

