Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Purchases 2,360 Shares of Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Salma Shah acquired 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £2,784.80 ($3,522.39).

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 118.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61. Mitie Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 90.70 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 124.94 ($1.58). The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,660.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 140 ($1.77) to GBX 145 ($1.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

