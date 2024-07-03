Insider Selling: Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Director Sells 1,983 Shares of Stock

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) Director Theresa Yanofsky sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $12,711.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CGC opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 185.77%. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
