Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.1 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

