Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $293,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,857,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 18th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $296,082.00.
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $108,300.00.
- On Thursday, April 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $89,550.00.
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 26,700 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,468,949.00.
Natera Price Performance
Shares of Natera stock opened at $110.70 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $117.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.19.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
