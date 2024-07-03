Insider Selling: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Sells 18,885 Shares of Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,885 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $61,753.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,085,435 shares in the company, valued at $23,169,372.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

