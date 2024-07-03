Insider Selling: RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Sells 9,484 Shares of Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) insider Kate Ringrose sold 9,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £66,482.84 ($84,091.63).

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kate Ringrose bought 2,421 shares of RS Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 822 ($10.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,900.62 ($25,171.54).

LON RS1 opened at GBX 713.50 ($9.02) on Wednesday. RS Group plc has a one year low of GBX 551.20 ($6.97) and a one year high of GBX 852.60 ($10.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,829.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 745.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 754.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from RS Group’s previous dividend of $8.30. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,641.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS1. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 925 ($11.70) to GBX 900 ($11.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.87) target price on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

