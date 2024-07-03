Insider Selling: RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Sells 9,484 Shares of Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) insider Kate Ringrose sold 9,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £66,482.84 ($84,091.63).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kate Ringrose bought 2,421 shares of RS Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 822 ($10.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,900.62 ($25,171.54).
RS Group Trading Up 3.9 %
LON RS1 opened at GBX 713.50 ($9.02) on Wednesday. RS Group plc has a one year low of GBX 551.20 ($6.97) and a one year high of GBX 852.60 ($10.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,829.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 745.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 754.04.
RS Group Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS1. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 925 ($11.70) to GBX 900 ($11.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.87) target price on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RS Group
RS Group Company Profile
RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RS Group
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.