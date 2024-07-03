Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,433.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Semrush Stock Performance

SEMR opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 148.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. Semrush had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Russia Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,715,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,597,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Semrush by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Semrush by 61.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 45,820 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

