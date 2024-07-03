Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $934,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,540,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,393,430.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.73 million, a P/E ratio of 88.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SLP shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Simulations Plus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,862,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,098,000 after buying an additional 251,299 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 171,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 44,129 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,190,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 122,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 72,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

