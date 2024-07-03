Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Up 9.1% in June

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Integrated Ventures Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:INTV opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.25. Integrated Ventures has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.24.

Get Integrated Ventures alerts:

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter. Integrated Ventures had a negative return on equity of 3,899.18% and a negative net margin of 498.40%.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.