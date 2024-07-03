International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 0.9%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $174.84 and last traded at $174.56. 600,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,534,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $162.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

