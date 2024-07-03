International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) versus Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Head to Head Survey

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Alight has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alight and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -9.19% 5.14% 2.28% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

96.7% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Alight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alight and International Monetary Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $3.41 billion 1.17 -$345.00 million ($0.62) -11.43 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alight.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alight and International Monetary Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 0 9 0 3.00 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alight presently has a consensus price target of $11.72, indicating a potential upside of 65.45%. Given Alight’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Summary

Alight beats International Monetary Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The company provides Alight Worklife, an intuitive, cloud-based employee engagement platform. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems Ltd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

