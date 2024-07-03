International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.09

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.11. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands.

International Stem Cell Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $907,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.25.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

International Stem Cell Company Profile

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury.

